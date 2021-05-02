Coronavirus: Probe into sudden case spike at airport on April 21 underway - Port Health Director

General News of Sunday, 2 May 2021

Source: 3 News

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) Port Health Directorate at the Kotoka International Airport says it has put in place technologies that detect fake PCR test results of passengers into the country.



It follows the confirmation of high number of positive COVID-19 cases at the airport despite a requisite PCR test result on arrival.



The directorate is meanwhile investigating how 75 positive cases were recorded in a single day at the airport.



Director of Port Health, Dr. Lawrence Lartey said, “we are currently investigating the cause of the surge we saw here.”



“There have been various theories that have been postulated as the reason for the spike, but investigations would reveal all those, and that is yet to be concluded. Once the findings are ready, they would be made available to the public.”



Meanwhile Port health authorities say in the last four days, only 5 positive cases have been confirmed at the airport.



“I just checked with the resident doctor here and as of April 29, 2021 only 4 cases were recorded. The days before that; on Wednesday and Tuesday no cases were recorded. So we can see that the numbers have declined,” Dr. Lartey said.