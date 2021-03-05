Health News of Friday, 5 March 2021

Source: GNA

Coronavirus: Pregnant women advised to eat balanced diets to boost immunity

Dr Enoch Havorh, Gynecologist, Tamale Teaching Hospital

Dr Enoch Havorh, a Gynecologist at the Tamale Teaching Hospital, has advised pregnant women to eat nutritious foods to boost their immune system against COVID-19.



He said it was important for pregnant women to eat well-balanced diets in addition to taking lots of fruits and vegetables to get all the essential nutrients for good health and normal immune functioning.



Dr Havorh, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Tamale, said they should take iron and folic acid tablets to balance their dietary intake as well as drink a lot of water to keep the foetus healthy for safe delivery.



He said antenatal care was important because it guided health personnel to consistently monitor the health of the mother and foetus as well as protect the mothers from potential neonatal and other pregnancy-related complications.



He, therefore, called on women to attend antenatal care as soon as they got confirmation of pregnancy in order to have a successful and safe delivery.



