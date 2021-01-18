General News of Monday, 18 January 2021

Coronavirus: Political rallies did not increase our cases - Former Health Minister

Former Health Minister, Dr. Kwaku Afriyie

A former Health Minister Dr. Kwaku Afriyie has maintained that there is no science or facts to show that Ghana recorded cases of coronavirus during the campaign period.



Although he described the decision by political parties to hold rallies before the elections as irresponsible and a terrible risk, there is no data to show that Ghana had cases recorded during the rallies, he has stressed.



Speaking to Kwabena Agyapong on Rainbow Radio 87.5FM, he explained that the incubation period of the virus which is two weeks does not give room for this argument to be true.



He said the politically related activities were outdoor and the transmission spreads through enclosed spaces.



Dr. Afriyie said any activity done outdoor does not necessarily spread the virus.



He told host Kwabena Agyapong that his position is not political but based on facts and science.



He noted that the increase in our recent cases was from weddings, parties, and other activities.



The Ghana Health Service is currently recording, on average, two hundred (200) new cases of COVID infections daily.



The number of patients requiring hospitalisation and intensive care is also rising.



In his 22nd national address on the outbreak, the President said two weeks ago, there was no critical case, we now have thirty-three (33) in our treatment facilities.



“Again, according to statistics from the Ghana Health Service, the considerable number of persons who are severely ill are, surprisingly, relatively youthful persons, with no previous underlying health conditions. The number of confirmed deaths has increased, sadly, from three hundred and thirty-eight (338) persons to three hundred and fifty-two (352) within the period”.



According to him, “detailed investigations of the cases indicate that, apart from arriving passengers at our airport who tested positive, infected persons have recent histories of attending parties, weddings, end of year office programmes, family get-togethers, and funerals. At these gatherings, most of them abandoned the use of the masks, and were engaged in actions that led to them contracting the virus.”



This assertion has generated mixed reactions from Ghanaians with some describing it as misleading.



A section of the public expressed shock that the president failed to mention political rallies.



However, Dr. Afriyie says there is no cause for alarm because there is no science to support the argument.



“I am not being political but I am speaking as a medical professional. It can never be that the election period led to cases of the virus.”



He insisted that when you work the date, you cannot blame the political activities for our spike in cases.



He said those disagreeing with his position should provide the evidence to support their claims.