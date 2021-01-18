General News of Monday, 18 January 2021

Coronavirus: People are taking GH¢500 to change test results from positive to negative - Nana Aba Anamoah

Renowned broadcaster Nana Aba Anamoah

Renowned broadcaster Nana Aba Anamoah is alleging that some health practitioners in the country have been taking bribes to alter the result of coronavirus tests.



In the wake of the rise in Ghana’s cases, there have been discussions on social media on why the country appears to be losing the battle against the virus.



Replying to a comment by one of her followers, Nana Aba Anamoah claimed that some health professionals charge GH¢500 to change results of tests from positive to negative.



“Sister, some of our people are charging 500 cedis to change a positive result to negative,” she posted on Twitter.



She also accused the Ghana Health Service and Ghana Medical Association of bowing to pressure from the political class during the campaigning period.



She added that claims by the government that the political activities cannot be blamed for the upsurge in cases have been laughed off by practitioners she has interacted with.



“During the campaigning season, Ghana Health Service, Ghana Medical Association, etc. pandered to the whims of politicians and remembered medicine & science only after elections.”



In his 22nd address on the virus, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo warned that laboratories who failed to supply real-time data on the tests they conduct will be dealt with under the law.



“Government is intensifying its strategy of enhanced 3 Ts, i.e. tracing, testing and treating, to allow us identify infected persons, isolate them, and treat them. A considerable number of contact tracers are being mobilised to follow up on contacts of all who test positive.



"All laboratories, public and private, must supply, in real-time, data on all persons tested on the common platform established by the Ghana Health Service. There will be sanctions against laboratories who fail to comply. We have also provided additional logistics, including vehicles, to the Ghana Health Service for the supervision and monitoring of asymptomatic cases being managed from home” he said.





