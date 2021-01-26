General News of Tuesday, 26 January 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Coronavirus: Parliament moves sitting from chamber to tent

Parliament abandons chamber for tent.

Parliament moved sittings from the chamber to a tent outside the premises as part of coronavirus prevention measures by the law making body.



Today’s sitting was held in the tent mounted for the January 7 swearing-in ceremony of president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



In the tent, only a third of lawmakers were present as the speaker, the clerk and parliamentary staff made their way to the house for proceedings. Leadership of the majority and minority caucuses were also present.



"So if you come there right now, just a little above one-third of the house are currently seated and currently proceeding with the business of the house and with very much distance that they could not have done in the main chamber", a Joy New reporter said.



Other MPs have joined the sitting from their offices as part of a virtual sitting Speaker Bagbin announced days ago. Depending on what contributions are to be made, particular MPs will be allowed into the chamber.



Parliament had earlier in the day visited the Accra International Conference Center to pay their respects to former president Rawlings whose body is lying in state. His final funeral and burial is slated for Wednesday January 27 at the military cemetery in Accra.