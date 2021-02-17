Health News of Wednesday, 17 February 2021

Source: Happy 98.9FM

Coronavirus: PPEs are unavailable for nurses, midwives – GRNMA alarms

Health professionals in their PPE

Public Relation Officer of Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA), Joseph Krampah, has spoken on the fact that (PPEs) are unavailable for nurses and midwives.



“In so many facilities the unavailability of PPEs is so alarming. When the virus came at first within March and July, we recorded about 840 affected nurses and midwives, out of that 3 died."



" As of now between December 2020 to January 2021 ending, we’ve recorded 789 cases, only from these two months”, he explained.



Speaking with Samuel Eshun on e.TV Ghana’s Fact Sheet, Mr. Joseph made mention that, they have delved into so many avenues to find out what is really happening and from all the results they gathered from various regions, they noticed most of the nurses and midwives blame the unavailability of PPEs for the increase and deaths of nurses.



He believes that if they don’t have these items to work with, it is going to be very difficult to do so. “We have a word in nursing which says, improvise and I think that improvising is killing us”, he said