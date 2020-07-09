General News of Thursday, 9 July 2020

Coronavirus: Over 90 percent of Education Ministry staff positive – Minister confirms

play videoMinister of Education, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh

The Minister of Education Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh has confirmed that over 90 percent of the staff of his ministry have tested positive to the deadly Coronavirus.



Speaking to Kwame Sefa Kayi in an interview, Thursday, monitored by GhanaWeb, Dr. Prempeh revealed that mass testing was conducted at the ministry when it was made known that he had been infected with the virus.



He added, results from the testing showed that almost all staff of the ministry had contracted the virus with the majority of them being asymptomatic.



“After my second result came out as positive, testing was conducted on all staff at the ministry and the results showed that out of every 50 persons, about 45 had contracted the virus. Most of them are asymptomatic so they are isolating at home,” the minister disclosed.



The minister who is now hale and hearty, whiles recounting his two weeks’ admission at the University of Ghana Medical Center said the experience was harrowing.



“For all the 52 years of my life, I’ve never been admitted to the hospital before and it was not a pleasant experience. The disease is very real and I don’t wish it on even my foe,” he said.



