General News of Saturday, 12 September 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Coronavirus: Over 9,000 Ghanaians repatriated during border closure – MFA

This follows the coronavirus induced closures of land, sea and air borders in March this year

Government through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) has disclosed it has successfully evacuated over 9,000 Ghanaians living outside the shores of the country.



This follows the Coronavirus induced closures of land, sea and air borders in March this year to curtail the spread of the virus.



In a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration and copied to GhanaWeb, government said it has covered the cost of travel and quarantine for Ghanaians arriving from within West Africa, USA, Europe, United Kingdom, Asia and the Middle East.



The Ministry, however, expressed gratitude for the financial assistance it received from some Ghanaian philanthropists and institutions.



Meanwhile, Ghana has allowed for the reopening of air borders effective September 1, 2020 to international traffic as part of efforts towards a return to normalcy and socio-economic revival.



Passengers entering Ghana will be required to pay an amount of US$150 for COVID-19 tests to be conducted. Passengers will then proceed to the sampling cubicle for their samples to be taken before descending to the main arrival hall.



See the full statement below:













Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.