General News of Sunday, 14 March 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Coronavirus: Over 400,000 Ghanaians vaccinated - Oppong Nkrumah

The initial resistance and skepticism about the vaccine have been dealt with

Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has disclosed that over 400,000 people have already taken the COVID-19 vaccine.



According to him, the government was satisfied at the pace the exercise was going.



He indicated that the initial resistance and skepticism about the vaccine have been adequately dealt with.



“We noticed that the hesitancy levels we recorded in our baseline survey of about 60% has all now gone gradually coming down and even in some places there is even a rush with people even ready to pay for the vaccine for which are dealing with,” he said.



He admonished Ghanaians to adhere to the safety protocols even after the vaccination.



“Moving forward we need to understand how to take the vaccine and build immunity but still comply with what we call the new normal that is, the wearing nose mask, social distancing, and washing of hands,” he added.