Coronavirus: Over 3,000 test samples pending since April as test centre runs out of reagents

Reports by a state-owned media house suggest that coronavirus testing in the Western Region is in jeopardy as the regional testing centre runs out of reagents and other testing logistics.



According to a report by the Daily Graphic newspaper, some 3,743 test samples have remained unattended to for at least three months.



“Some of the samples are as old as three months and have become a mere decoration in the storage system of the Effia-Nkwanta Regional Hospital. The storage facility at the hospital is said to have become full and unable to receive new samples for storage.



“Consequently, directives have been given to the districts to store samples collected in those areas until the situation improves,” the newspaper reported on Saturday, July 18, 2020.



The newspaper reported that its sources say some of the samples have even gone bad and have consequently been discarded.



“Some health professionals in the region expressed fear that the fight against the disease might run into serious trouble if efforts were not made to address the challenges.



“The Western Regional Veterinary Officer, Dr Oliver Boakye Danquah, told the Daily Graphic yesterday that officials at the testing centre had become helpless after the laboratory at the Regional Veterinary Services Department (VSD) ran out of reagents for testing for COVID-19. He said they were not in a position to do anything now, unless they received a new set of reagents,” the paper reported.







Meanwhile, Ghana's case count has risen to 27, 060 after 488 new cases were recorded.



Updates by the Ghana Health Service (GHS) on Saturday, July 18, 2020, reveals that the number of recoveries has increased to 23,044 and active cases now stand at 3,871.



Also, one more death has been recorded, bringing the death toll to 145.





