General News of Friday, 5 February 2021

Source: Happy 98.9FM

Coronavirus: Order GPRTU to reduce number of passengers – President told

Transport operators have been operating fully since the restrictions were eased

The Ghana Youth for Development (GYFD) advocacy group has appealed to President Akufo-Addo to re-direct the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) to reduce the number of passengers carried in trotros, as part of measures to control the spate of COVID-19 infections in the country.



According to the Group, this decision is sound and will only be the resurrection of a directive that was initially put in force when the country suffered its first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic last year.



The Group appreciates the President’s efforts in the fight against the virus also noted that the President is responsible for the 2nd and 3rd wave of the virus.



Portions of their statement read, “We appreciate your efforts as far as the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic is concerned but we also attribute some of the blame in the rise of the second and third wave of the pandemic to the president (Government).



“The President, during the first wave did massively well by shutting down some regions in the country (Partial Lockdown). Introducing some restrictions, reduction of passengers in commercial vehicles with police enforcement among others,” the statement added.



The statement continued: “Mr President, on your 22nd COVID-19 Address, you ordered the Police to arrest and prosecute protocol offenders. By the country had recorded less than 2,000 active cases but now we are faced with over 6,000 and that forced you to implement some of the previous strict restrictions but that is not enough since the spread keeps arising”.



The Group also outlined some possible reasons for the upsurge in COVID-19 infections in Ghana.



“GYFD believes the country’s COVID-19 cases will still keep increasing since our airport is still operational (opened). And believe travelers will come in with the Coronavirus and will infect many.



Supporters of the various football clubs who go to stadiums will also infect one another during a football match. Commercial cars loading at full capacities are a big threat to Ghana because most people find it difficult to wear the nose mask”.



The statement reiterated, “We (GYFD) are, therefore, calling on the President to order the reduction of passengers in ‘trotros’ immediately. The GYFD gives a one-week ultimatum to the president to instruct the Ghana Private Road Transport (GPRTU) to reduce the number of passengers they carry in their cars”.



