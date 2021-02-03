General News of Wednesday, 3 February 2021

Coronavirus: Order GPRTU to cut trotro intake – Group to Akufo-Addo

A group calling itself the Ghana Youth For Development (GYFD) has asked President Akufo-Addo to instruct the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) to reduce the number of passengers that board trotros, as part of measures to control the spate of COVID-19 infections in the country.



A statement issued by the group on February 2, 2021, said, “We appreciate your efforts as far as the fight against the Covid-19 is concerned but we also attribute some of the blame in the rise of the second and third wave of the pandemic to the president (Government).



“The President, during the first wave did massively well by shutting down some regions in the country (Partial Lockdown). Tight restrictions, reduction of Passengers in commercial vehicles with police enforcement among others,” the statement added.



The statement continued, “Mr President, on your 22nd Covid-19 Address, you ordered the security (Police) to arrest and prosecute protocol offenders. By then it was less than 2,000 active cases but now over 6,000 and that forced you to implement some of the previous strict restrictions but that is not enough since the spread keeps arising”.



The Group also outlined some possible reasons for the upsurge in COVID-19 infections in Ghana.



“GYFD believe the country covid-19 cases will still keep increasing since our airport is still in operational (opened). So outsiders will come in with the Coronavirus and will infect many.



“Supporters of the various football clubs who go to stadiums will also infect one another during a football match.



“Commercial Cars loading full capacity is a big threat to Ghana because most people find it difficult to wear the nose mask, with that stand, the leaders who are steering the affairs of the country are joking as far as the fight against Covid-19 in concerned”.



The statement reiterated, “We (GYFD) are, therefore, calling on the president to order for the reduction Passengers on board in ‘trotros’ immediately, adding that “GYFD give a one-week ultimatum to the president to instruct the Ghana Private Road Transport (GPRTU) to reduce the intake of Passengers and if the President refuse to listen to the demand, GYFD Will...”