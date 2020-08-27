Regional News of Thursday, 27 August 2020

Source: GNA

Coronavirus: Olam Ghana donates medical supplies to 3 hospitals

The donation is in support of governments efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19

Olam Ghana has donated consignments of medical supplies to three hospitals in support of the government’s efforts to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.



The company presented medical gear comprising N95 face masks, thermometer guns, personal protective equipment (PPE), disinfectants and sanitisers to Dawurampong District Hospital, Sogakope District Hospital and Koforidua Regional Hospital.



All three hospitals reported previous shortages of PPE. On receiving the donation, Acting Medical Superintendent at Dawurampong District Hospital, Dr. Raphael Brefo Takyi commented:



“Our hospital is only two years old, so we do not generate enough funds to be able to buy these supplies in sustainable quantities. What we have received from Olam today will go a long way to improve the situation here.”



Dr Ako Akoto Ampaw, the Medical Director at Koforidua Hospital, expressed gratitude to Olam Ghana, stressing that although the supplies may be meant for the entire region, it is appropriate that the regional hospital should be well resourced since it is a referral health delivery facility.



Meanwhile, the Eastern Regional Minister, Eric Kwakye Darfuor, who witnessed the donation being presented, noted that frontline health workers are the ones selflessly putting themselves at risk to help others during the pandemic.



“That’s why we are happy to have corporate institutions with a high sense of benevolence like Olam to make such significant contributions to our health delivery effort,” he said.



The donation is part of Olam Ghana’s wider relief efforts for frontline workers and rural communities since March, when the country recorded its first case of COVID.



Olam is a leading food and agribusiness and one of Ghana’s biggest licenced cocoa buying companies, reaching over 180,000 cocoa farmers.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.