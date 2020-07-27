General News of Monday, 27 July 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Coronavirus: Number of active cases now 3,307

The country's recovery rate is now 89.5%

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has confirmed that the number of active coronavirus cases has increased to 3,307.



Addressing the nation on Sunday, July 26, 2020, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo announced that the number of coronavirus cases now stands at 32,969.



With the current active cases in the country rising to 3,307, the president confirmed that 29,494 people who contracted the virus have been discharged.



The president also indicated that the nation has chalked an improvement in the percentage of recoveries which was previously 75% but now 89.5%.



“Fellow Ghanaians, we are in the fifth month of the outbreak of COVID-19 on our shores. At first glance, it is alarming to see that thirty-two thousand, nine hundred and sixty-nine (32,969) people have so far contracted the virus. But a closer look at the data will tell you that we are steadily on the path towards limiting and containing the virus, and, ultimately, defeating it. The figure to look out for is the number of active cases.” Nana Addo stated.



He added, “When I delivered Update No. 13, the number of active cases in the country, i.e. those who, as at 27 June 2020, had the virus, stood at four thousand, two hundred and forty-five (4,245). As at midnight of 24th July, nearly a month later, the number of active cases in Ghana stands at three thousand, three hundred and seven (3,307). Again, a month ago, the number of recoveries stood at twelve thousand, nine hundred and ninety-four (12,994). Today, it is twenty-eight thousand, nine hundred and twenty-seven (29,494). This means our recovery rate has improved from seventy-five per cent (75%) of positives, a month ago, to eighty-nine point five per cent (89.5%), all in one month currently.”





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.