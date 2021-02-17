General News of Wednesday, 17 February 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Coronavirus: Nsiah-Asare to address CDD webinar on vaccines

Dr Nsiah-Asare is presidential advisor on health

As government prepares to roll out a vaccination program, Dr Anthony Nsiah-Asare, the presidential advisor on health; will be on a virtual panel to discuss issues regarding the vaccines.



The roundtable discussion scheduled for February 23, 2021 is under the auspices of the Center for Democratic Development, CDD-Ghana.



He will be joined by Vera Dannsa Asante, a pharmacist for the event which is under the theme: “COVID-19 Vaccines: Misconceptions and the way forward.”



Ghana is gearing up to receive its first vaccine consignment and to kick start immunization efforts at a time over a half dozen African countries have started inoculation, the most recent being South Africa.



Ghana's vaccine plans started with a 23rd coronavirus address on Sunday, January 31, 2021; where President Akufo-Addo disclosed that the government’s initial target is to vaccinate 20 million Ghanaians.



“Our aim is to vaccinate the entire population with an initial target of 20 million people. Through bilateral and multilateral means, we are hopeful that by the end of June, a total of 17,600,000 vaccine doses will have been procured for the Ghanaian people,” he said.



In a recent interview, Dr Nsiah-Asare, catalogued how the vaccine rollout will be implemented. He told Citi TV that the populace had been categorized into four, based on which the exercise will be carried out.



The categories were: frontline workers, people with some form of health risk and co-morbidities, workers who offer essential services, the arms of government and the remaining population.



Aside the COVAX vaccine allocation, government is also looking to get assistance from other international organizations.