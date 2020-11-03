General News of Tuesday, 3 November 2020

Coronavirus: No indication of second wave in Ghana – GHS

Director General of GHS, Dr. Patrick Kuma Aboagye

At the back of growing concerns of a second outbreak of COVID-19 in Ghana as is currently being experienced in some European countries, the Ghana Health Service (GHS) has downplayed such a possibility in the immediate future citing available data.



According to the Director General of the GHS, Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboaagye, the daily average of infections being recorded despite a steady rise in active cases in the month of October shows that Ghana is in a safe spot in terms of a second wave.



“In terms of a second wave, those of us who are looking at the figures have not seen any indication in that direction. You normally would have used our moving averages, it’s still on the website, we have not tempered with it. I keep saying that we are where we are because we did many things including testing, isolation, treatment and the adherence to the protocol,” Dr. Aboagye is reported by Citi News to have said.



Dr Aboagye who believes the avoidance of a second wave of COVID-19 infections in Ghana is as a result of measures taken by government and GHS has however appealed for strict adherence to the COVID-19 preventive protocols such as the wearing of nose masks and regular hand washing.



Ghana’s COVID-19 cases cumulatively stand close to 50,000 with 620 active cases and 320 resultant deaths.

