General News of Thursday, 18 February 2021

Source: 3 News

Coronavirus: No PWD has been infected - Ex-National Disability Council Chair

Persons living with disability

Ghana has recorded 7,931 active cases of coronavirus but no person with disability had been infected.



According to the former Chairman of the National Disability Council, even though they have not targeted testing persons with disabilities in the country, they would have been notified if such has happened.



The Chairman, Yaw Ofori Debrah, made this revelation in an interview on Wednesday with Onua TV’s Maakye hosted by Afia Tagor.



The Chairman was contributing to discussions on the impact of Covid-19 on persons with disabilities.



He noted in Twi that “no PWD has gotten the Covid-19. So far, we have not gotten that information but let me add that we have not targeted them for the test”.



He admitted that some might have the virus but because they may have a strong immune system, they have not shown the symptoms.



“Some people have strong immune systems and even if they have, it will not show now but we have not targeted them.”



Mr. Ofori Debrah encourages persons with disabilities to take advantage of the government’s free voluntary testing to enable them know their status.



“We will encourage them to go for the testing because now the government has made it free.”



