Coronavirus: Nibima is safe for human consumption – Association of Medical Herbalists

The Ghana Association of Medical Herbalists (GAMH) has confirmed that the herbal drug presented by KNUST for clinical trial, locally known as Nibima, is safe for human consumption when taken in the right dosage.



Speaking to Samuel Eshun on the Happy morning Show, he shared that even before scientists could start a research into the medicine, it was already in use.



“Nibima is very safe for human consumption. It has been there for so many years. In fact before even the Centre for Scientific Research into Plant Medicine made up their mind to use Nibima for medicine or research, people were already using it. It was safe. Over the years, scientists’ research has established that it is very safe for human consumption without any reported side effects to affect the organs once they are taken in the right quantity and in the right way”, he said.



He was positive that the efficacy of the Nibima herbal medicine is probably the reason why the KNUST is looking into it as a possible cure.



He has however advised that people should not rush for the medicine or self-medication in these times. He furthered that if anyone suspects he or she has COVID-19, they must get tested and follow procedures as set out by the Ministry of Health.



The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has approved the first herbal medicine for clinical trials for the treatment of COVID-19.



The herbal medicine, Cryptolepis sanguinolenta, locally known as Nibima, was submitted by researchers from the School of Public Health at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).