Source: Class FM

Coronavirus: New Juaben Traditional Council holds first virtual meeting

Daasebre Prof. Emeritus Oti Boateng

New Juaben Traditional Council has held its first virtual meeting to wrap up discussions on cocktail of issues in order to fast-track the development agenda of the area amidst the Covid-19 pandemic.



The first virtual meeting by the chiefs is in line with World Health Organisation's protocols to minimise large gathering and spread of the infectious disease.



According to Omanhene of New Juaben Traditional Area Daasebre Prof. (Emeritus) Oti Boateng, the historic meeting forms part of the leadership of New Juaben Traditional Council's avowed agenda to invest in appropriate technology aimed at discussing emerging matters in a bid to achieve the core development goals, propel the mission and vision of the traditional area despite Covid-19 pandemic.



Speaking at the meeting on 18 December, 2020, Daasebre Prof. Emeritus Oti Boateng who presided over the meeting from London in United Kingdom said "The dawn of this new era of real-time interactions over the Internet, using integrated audio and video, has been made possible through technological advancements, the global impact of COVID-19 and the willingness of New Juaben Traditional leadership to invest in the appropriate technology".



Daasebre Prof. Emeritus Oti Boateng also revealed that a report on the baseline survey privy to the council has now been totally developed into a fully-fledged innovative book entitled: “Implementing the Root-based Development”.



According to him, the 370-page book, published by Page Turner Press and Media LLC in December 2020, incorporates two distinct parts presenting the story in two different formats.



Part one presents a practical implementation plan for the award-winning Root-based development approach as well as the results of the first baseline-survey conducted under the model to ensure sustainable community development in New Juaben Traditional Area".



Part two of the book incorporates the Archival Photo Story which provides an alternative narrative, with relevant manuscripts, of the Root-based development approach and implementation process.



Daasebre Prof. Emeritus Oti Boateng noted: "Notwithstanding these challenges [COVID-19], I summoned extra courage and persevered to accomplish my main objective. I am happy to announce to the Traditional Council today that this patriotic mission has been successfully accomplished. What was originally conceived as a report on the baseline survey has now been totally transformed into a fully-fledged innovative book with the title “Implementing the Root-based Development”.



He continued: "the book also provides an exposition of the genesis of the Root-based development, the dynamic institutional architecture which forms the foundational basis of the Citizens Sector created under the model and the Root-based solutions to the various development problems encountered".



Daasebre Oti Boateng has also pledged to provide excellent leadership to ensure sustainable development driven by modern technology.



"Let me assure Nananom that I will continue to provide the right leadership for the sustainable development of our Traditional Area, guided by the Root-based philosophy and driven by the new technology".



Meanwhile, Daasebre Oti Boateng presented 100 chairs to the New Traditional Council TO ENHANCE sitting arrangements during Akwasidae festival and cabinet meetings in line with social distancing protocols.



"I wish to announce the presentation of 100 chairs, which I purchased from the United Kingdom, for use by the Traditional Council. This is in addition to the provision of a new double storage cabinet and visitors chairs at the repainted Registrar’s office.



"This presentation is expected to improve the work of the Council and also ensure that we shall now have sufficient chairs for all our visitors at Akwasidae and other ceremonies to avoid the need to hire additional chairs from outside in a COVID-19 environment," he said.

