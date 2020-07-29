Politics of Wednesday, 29 July 2020

Source: e.TV Ghana

Coronavirus: Nana Addo’s decisions are based on ‘signs’ and not science - NDC

The NDC says President Akufo-Addo is relying on signs in the COVVID-19 fight and not science

Spokesperson of the National Democratic Congress’s (NDC) Campaign Team, James Agyenim Boateng has said that President Nana Akufo-Addo’s decisions on curbing COVID-19 have been based on political signs rather than on science and data.



In an interview with Kwame Afrifa Mensah on the ‘Epa Hoa Daben’ show, he stated: “The president always says he is guided by data and science. Looking at what is happening, it appears the science he is talking about are ‘signs’ and not the science we know. His decisions are actually guided by political signs. There is nothing about this that is based on science”.



According to Agyenim Boateng, the president’s decisions amid COVID-19 are geared towards winning votes instead of saving people’s lives.



He added that the President was not living up to his statement that, “We know how to bring the economy back to life. What we do not know is how to bring people back to life”



“Subsequent to his quote, all that the president has done is to put lives into peril because he is thinking about the next elections. Most of the decisions he has taken are not because he wants to save lives but to score votes in the elections”, he added.



In his numerous addresses to the nation on the update of measures against COVID-19, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has consistently stated that all decisions made in relation to the COVID-19 fight are based on science, data and consultation with key stakeholders.

