Coronavirus: NPP warns members against mass campaigns

The General Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has called on members to limit campaigns involving large numbers and mass gatherings as a result of the spike in Coronavirus cases.



John Boadu admits there have been breaches of COVID-19 protocols in activities aimed at canvassing for votes for the December 7 elections.



In the past couple of days, the country’s active cases have risen to 1,302 from a little over 300.



“In the wake of rising Ghana’s new coronavirus cases over the past two weeks raising concerns about a possible second wave of the virus in the country, the NPP admonishes its members and sympathizers including the various regional and constituency campaign teams to limit campaign activities that involve mass gatherings,” he said in a press release on Wednesday, November 11.

NPP ADMONISHES MEMBERS AND SYMPATHIZERS TO LIMIT CAMPAIGN ACTIVITIES INVOLVING MASS GATHERING IN ADHERENCE TO COVID PROTOCOLS



The NPP is seriously concerned with the increasing spate of non adherence to the health protocols on Covid-19 prevention by the Ghanaian public particularly among the political class during these times of heightened campaign activities ahead of the 2020 general elections.



These activities including Health Walks, floats, Outdoor Events, Mini Rallies and the likes, have largely been characterized by some breaches of the Covid 19 safety protocols such as the protocols on social distancing and the wearing of face masks.



In the wake of the rising Ghana’s new coronavirus cases over the past two weeks raising concerns about a possible second wave of the virus in the country, the NPP admonishes its members and sympathizers including the various regional and constituency campaign teams to limit campaign activities that involve mass gatherings.



As much as possible, Health Walks and Mini Rallies should be discouraged especially where it is becoming difficult or impossible to enforce the safety protocols. The lives of our countrymen and women can certainly not be jeopardized on the altar of political expediency, and so, observance of the protocols cannot be compromised regardless of the times we are in.



This admonition also falls in line with the caution coming from managers of Ghana’s Covid situation and indeed, from the President of the Republic, H.E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, in his latest televised address to the nation as part of Covid 19 containment measures where he attributed the increasing cases to wanton disregard to Covid protocols.



The President, of course, also urged political leaders and their supporters to set good example by strictly observing mask wearing and social distancing protocols during the intensified political activities and rallies ahead of the general elections slated for December 7, 2020.



It is also important for us to recognize that owing to the exemplary leadership of President Akufo-Addo and his government, Ghana has been hailed across the globe as a model for Covid 19 management, and has recently placed third (3rd) in the world ranking on Covid 19 prevention measures and international cooperation.



We certainly cannot, at this critical moment, throw caution to the wind and destroy all the laudable gains we have made in the fight against Covid 19, which have made Ghana the envy of the world. Just as majority of Ghanaians are committed to renewing the mandate of President Akufo-Addo in order to protect the many gains made by this government, it is also our expectation that we shall all strive to work at protecting and consolidating the gains we have made in the Covid 19 fight by strictly observing the safety protocols.



JOHN BOADU

GENERAL SECRETARY

