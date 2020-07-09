Regional News of Thursday, 9 July 2020

Coronavirus: NCCE intensifies education on health protocols in Ho Municipal

NCCE

Ho Municipal Directorate of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has intensified education on COVID-19 health safety protocols in the Municipality.



Mr Setriakor Gagakuma, the Ho Municipal Director of the Commission said the move was necessary to let the citizenry be aware of the dangers posed by the virus and the need for them to join the fight to curb its spread.



He said the Commission had visited number of the voters’ registration centres in the Municipality to educate prospective registrants on the need to observe the protocols of social distancing and wearing of masks to stem the spread of the COVID-19.



Mr Gagakuma observed that some prospective registrants were not adhering to the protocols at the registration centres, a situation he described as worrying.



“People wear the mask to enter the centre and remove it once they were in. The next time they wear it is when it was their turn to register and remove it after exiting the centre," he observed.



The Director said people were also using the masks “as a requirement for the registration rather than a protective material against the COVID-19,” which would negatively affect the fight against the pandemic.



Mr Gagakuma said government was making all the necessary efforts to tackle the pandemic, therefore there was the need for the citizenry to support government by observing the health safety protocols.



He said the COVID-19 was not a 'respecter' of persons, therefore a concerted effort was required to curb its spread and also win the fight against it.



"Citizens must make “adherence to the protocols a shared responsibility because you are likely to be a victim if your neighbor gets it.”



Mr Gagakuma said his outfit had so far sensitised prospective registrants at 10 registration centres within the Municipality and would scale up the sensitisation exercise.





