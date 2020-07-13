Regional News of Monday, 13 July 2020

Coronavirus: More tests at Archbishop Porter Girls’ SHS today

All the students in the same dormitory with the Archbishop Porter Girls’ SHS case confirmed COVID-19 positive will be tested today, Monday, July 13.



They have since been quarantined, according to the Headmistress of the School.



The school recorded a case of Covid-19 on Friday after seven samples of girls who were suspected to have contracted the disease were tested.



In a note to all parents, the headmistress, Mrs Charlotte Asiedu Musah, stated that the confirmed student has been taken into isolation.



“Her parents have been informed. But she is doing very well,”



Archbishop Porter Girls’ SHS is among seven schools in the Western Region to have recorded cases of the deadly virus since schools reopened on Monday, June 22 for final-year students.



The schools are Nsein SHS, Shama SHS, Adiembra SHS, Ahantaman Girls’ SHS, St John’s SHS and Diabene SHS.



Mrs Asiedu Musah assured parents and, indeed, all stakeholders that “all the girls are doing very well”.



“God is certainly in control,” she stated.





