Coronavirus: MoE partners UNESCO to educate Ghanaians in local dialects

Education Minister, Matthew Opoku Prempeh

The Ministry of Education (MoE) is partnering the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Social Organization (UNESCO) to provide education to all Ghanaians across the country on the Coronavirus pandemic through the use of local languages on International Literacy Day.



The Head of Public Relations, Non-Formal Division at the Ministry of Education, Patrick Owusu, described International literacy Day which is observed on September 8 annually aims at highlighting the importance of literacy to individuals, communities, and societies.



Speaking on TV3 New Day Tuesday September 8, Mr Owusu said “Here in Ghana, due to non-formal and adult education we tend to use 15 local languages to talk about COVID -19 protocols, in the northern sector and 8 in the southern sector”.



He further explained that this will help all and sundry to understand the nature of the virus and how to protect themselves accordingly.



He said the dissemination of information on the virus will be done from house to house to ensure social distancing and the use of PPEs to ease the spread of the virus.



He said “It is in handy to use these languages for them to understand, that is why we complaining about the market people, they are not responding to the social distancing protocols.



“Some of the protocols deal with the norms, taboos and values and so there is the need to explain to them, the need to answer questions and give them a tangible reason that at this time there is a situation that cause for you not to be close to one another.”





