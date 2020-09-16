Regional News of Wednesday, 16 September 2020

Source: Kwasi Ahiagble, Contributor

Coronavirus: Masks4all supports Prison Service with 4000 masks

Mohammed Adjei Sowah, Chief Executive of AMA speaking to the press after the presentation

Over 4000 face masks have been presented to the Ghana Prison Service to safeguard inmates amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.



The package forms part of 15000 face masks being delivered to various groups in the second phase of MASKS4ALL distribution. In his opening remarks, Spokesperson for MASKS4ALL, Mr Kabutey Ocansey indicated that juveniles in the Senior Correctional Centre and female inmates in the various Prisons in Ghana are of particular concern to Mask4all.



Presenting the face masks at the Headquarters of the Ghana Prison Service in Accra, the Chief Executive of the AMA and Patron of MASKS4ALL, Mohammed Adjei Sowah said it was proven by health experts that wearing of nose masks was the surest way of controlling the spread of the virus.



He explained that wherever two or three people were gathered the virus was potentially present hence the initiative to mobilize masks and distribute to vulnerable groups who could not afford it. The leadership of GPS expressed their appreciation for the donation.



In an interview with the press, a Coordinator of Masks4all Mr Astus Kwasi Ahiagble commended the Ghana Prison Service for their effective preventive management of Covid-19 in our Prisons without major outbreaks.



The Masks4all Initiative is organized by the Coalition of Event Managers and Suppliers (CEMS) in Partnership with Accra Metropolitan Assembly, Creative Arts Council and the Multimedia Group.



The initiative aims at mobilizing and distributing face masks to the needy and vulnerable in the fight against the spread Covid-19.

