Coronavirus: Many SHS students recover, back to school

A significant number of Senior High School (SHS) students who tested positive for COVID-19, have recovered and are back in school.



Out of the 96 cases recorded in some schools in the Greater Accra Region so far, 73 have recovered and are back in their various schools with the remaining 23 at different stages of recovery.



All 56 students who tested positive in the Accra Girls Senior High School are among the total number of students who have so far recovered from the virus.



Director-General of the Ghana Health Service Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, disclosed this yesterday when he gave an update on the country’s case count and case management at the bi-weekly press briefing organised by the Ministry of Information in Accra.



He said schools such as Accra High Senior High, Ada Secondary/Technical had one and three active cases respectively and were currently under care at isolation centres.



“Wesley Grammar has six suspected cases, which are currently quarantined, Saint Mary’s had two cases, all recovered and for Ebenezer Senior High School there were three suspected cases, one confirmed case who has recovered and so there is no problem in the school.



“In Okai Koi North, Achimota Senior High had seven cases, all recovered. When you come to Odorgonno Senior High they had 18 confirmed cases, it is quite recent and we are waiting for them to recover but they are all asymptomatic,” Dr Kuma-Aboagye added.



In the Volta Region, he said 49 cases had been recorded across some schools, adding that a significant number had recovered.



The Director General said out of the number, one was from Mawuko Girls Senior High, which was on its 14th day as at Monday, July 20, three from Dabala Technical, one of which was active and was also on the 14th day as at Monday, July 20, 2020.



The rest included Bishop Herman with 17 cases, currently on their 11th day as at yesterday, July 21, Mawuli School, 25 cases with ten moved to isolation centre for treatment.



Dr Kuma-Aboagye said Abutia Secondary School had two confirmed cases on their fourth day in isolation centres.



“Some of the regions like Bono East had three cases over all but only one active case, Western North has one positive case and most of the regions have very few cases,” he added.



On measures put in place to ensure the safety of students, Dr Kuma-Aboagye said all schools had been assigned to health facilities, and that health workers had also been assigned to every school to ensure early detection, isolation and treatment of cases.



As of July 21, Ghana recorded a total of 28,989 cases of COVID-19 with its active cases at 3,505.



A total of 25,331 persons have recovered or discharged with the death toll at 153.





