General News of Tuesday, 2 March 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Coronavirus: Manasseh Azure explains why he ‘rejected’ the chance to get vaccinated today

Journalist Manasseh Azure Azuni

Journalist Manasseh Azure Azuni has revealed that he has passed up an opportunity to get a jab of the coronavirus vaccine today as the country rolls-out an elaborate programme to get citizens vaccinated against the deadly virus.



According to Manasseh Azure Awuni he received an invitation from the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) as part of the selected journalists expected to receive the jab today.



Writing on his Facebook page on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, Azure said while he is eager to get a jab, he is willing to defer it so that those with underlying health conditions who need it urgently can get the opportunity to be vaccinated.



He said: “I'm relatively young and do not have any known underlying health condition. I know many active or retired journalists are old. I also know journalists who are young but have underlying health conditions that make them more susceptible to the vagaries of Covid-19.



"With the limited doses available, I don't think it is right to go and get the jab while those who need it more than I may not have the opportunity”.



Ghana President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Monday, March 1, 2021, became the first person in the country to take the much-awaited coronavirus vaccine that arrived sometime last week.



The President’s jab which was telecast on national television was among other things done to allay fears of a section of the public regarding the effects of the vaccine. It was also to demonstrate the confidence the president had in the efficacy of the AstraZeneca vaccine in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. Ghana acquired 600,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine from India on Wednesday, February 24, becoming the first African country to do so.



Designated persons to take the vaccine will begin the exercise on Tuesday, March 2. The roll-out of the vaccine is expected to break the transmission of the virus which has seen a surge in Ghana over the last couple of weeks.



Read his post below.



WHY I WON'T TAKE THE VACCINE WITH JOURNALISTS TODAY



Last night, I received an invitation from an executive of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) to come for the Covid-19 vaccination today at the Ghana International Press Centre.



I asked further questions and I was told that 800 doses of the vaccine provided to Ghana through the Covax initiative have been allocated to journalists. I was excited about the opportunity. I have never bought into the wild conspiracy theories. I have been looking forward to the opportunity to get vaccinated. And here was one!



On second thought, however, I decided to decline the invitation so I communicated it to the GJA executive and gave my reason.



I'm relatively young and do not have any known underlying health condition. I know many active or retired journalists are old. I also know journalists who are young but have underlying health conditions that make them more susceptible to the vagaries of Covid-19.



With the limited doses available, I don't think it is right to go and get the jab while those who need it more than I may not have the opportunity.



Ghana has a population of about 30 million. We took delivery of 600,000 doses from the Covax arrangement. And if each person is to get two doses of the vaccine, then it means we will cover 300,000 people. (I stand to be corrected).



I'm eager to get this vaccine to protect myself, my family, and those I come into contact with. But I know there are many people out there--in this case, many journalists--who need it more than I. I'll wait.







