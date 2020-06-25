General News of Thursday, 25 June 2020

Source: Atinka FM

Coronavirus: Management of Accra Technical University calms students after first positive case

Management of Accra Technical University has assured students of not to panic but to remain calm.



This assurance came a day after a female National Service tested positive for the virus on Monday, 23, June 2020.



Speaking in an interview with Atinka News’ Vincent Kwofie, the Acting Director of Public Affairs of Accra Technical University, madam Fausta Danaa said, the personnel had reported to a medical facility in her neighbourhood after experiencing symptoms of fever, headache and runny race.



She said, She(COVID19-19) the patient is currently in isolation at a medical centre responding to treatment while six colleagues who came into contact with her have been counselled and samples were taken for a laboratory test.



Madam Danaa added that measures have been put down by the School’s Authorities to ensure that students and visitors who come on campus on a daily bases are safe and protected from any infections.



She added that, currently, the school has designated one of its hostel facilities to be used as an Isolation centre in case any student shows symptoms.



Accra Technical University (ATU) on Monday in a press statement confirmed that a National Service Personnel has tested positive for Covid-19.



She said, the office where the positive COVID19-19 patient was working has been disinfected and can assure that the place is safe by now.



She assured the students and the entire general public to remain calm as authorities have put down measures to prevent the virus from spreading on campus.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.