General News of Wednesday, 24 February 2021

Source: My News GH

Coronavirus: Live TV official ceremony ‘to welcome’ vaccine a spectacular mediocrity - Kwakye Ofosu

Former Deputy Information Minister Felix Kwakye Ofosu

A former Deputy Information Minister Felix Kwakye Ofosu is questioning the logic behind a grand ceremony to welcome the COVID-19 vaccines into the country, suggesting the event is mediocrity.



A statement from the Information Ministry said the government will be receiving the first batch of COVID-19 vaccines today Wednesday, February 24 2021.



The statement indicated that there will be a short ceremony which will be televised on the station of the nation of the country receiving the vaccines.



But reacting to the accompanying ceremony to receive the vaccines, Felix Kwakye Ofosu expressed shock.



He said “So the Akufo-Addo government is actually going to hold a ceremony complete with live coverage to receive vaccines arriving at the Airport?Vaccines? How about just showing a business-like attitude and having the vaccines taken into storage without the unnecessary pomp and circumstance?”



