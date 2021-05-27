Coronavirus: Let’s not go to sleep after second jab of vaccine - Ga East MCE advocates

Health News of Thursday, 27 May 2021

Source: Ga East Municipal Assembly

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for the Ga East Municipal Assembly (GEMA), Hon. Janet Tulasi Mensah has implored the citizenry not to lose their guard as the COVID-19 takes a downward trend but continue to observe all the protocols to ensure that the virus is eradicated from the country.



She made this remark after she took her second jab of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Dome RCH on Wednesday.



Hon. Janet Tulasi Mensah was the first person to officially take the first dose of the vaccine in the Ga East Municipality on Tuesday, 2nd March, 2021 at the Dome RCH at an official launch of the exercise.



Speaking to GEMANEWS after taking the second dose of the vaccine, the Hon. MCE observed that though the rate of infection has seemingly gone down, people should not go to sleep on the preventive protocols.



"It (the virus) is still around and we should make conscious efforts to protect ourselves until it is eradicated from the country completely. So, let us protect ourselves and observe all the protocols."



