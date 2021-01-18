General News of Monday, 18 January 2021

Coronavirus: Laboratories will be sanctioned if data on positive cases is withheld from GHS – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has warned laboratories to immediately update the Ghana Health Service (GHS) on all positive Coronavirus cases.



According to the President, any laboratory that fails to do so and decides to hold back records on positive cases will be sanctioned.



“All laboratories, public and private, must supply, in real-time, data on all persons tested on the common platform established by the Ghana Health Service. There will be sanctions against laboratories who fail to comply,” Akufo-Addo said during his televised address to the nation on Sunday, January 17.



He added that the government has intensified contact tracing, testing and treating of persons who test positive of the virus.



“A considerable number of contact tracers are being mobilised to follow up on contacts of all who test positive,” he stated.



Akufo-Addo continued: “The provision of adequate medicines, equipment, and personal protective equipment to enable health workers to attend to home-based patients is being effected.



“Government is reactivating available treatment and isolation facilities across the country in anticipation of any further increase in infections.”



Ghana has so far recorded 57,714 Coronavirus cases with 55,592 recoveries and 346 deaths leaving 1,776 active cases.



