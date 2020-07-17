Regional News of Friday, 17 July 2020

Source: GNA

Coronavirus: Kumasi Metro GNAT supports fight in Oforikrom

Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT)

he Kumasi Metro ‘B’ Chapter of the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) has donated personal protective equipment (PPE) to the Parkoso Senior High School in the Oforikrom Municipality.



The items, which include 130 nose masks, hand sanitizers and Veronica buckets, were to support the fight against the spread of the coronavirus disease in the school.



Mrs. Richardar Tano Appiah, the chapter Secretary, who made the presentation, said the gesture was to complement government’s efforts to prevent the spread of the virus in schools, as the final year students prepared to write their final examinations.



She said GNAT considered the welfare of both teachers and students as paramount hence, the need to always protect them from contracting the disease.



Mrs. Appiah commended teachers in the country for their readiness to sacrifice to help the final year students in the senior and junior high schools to take their final examinations safely in the midst of COVID 19.



She, however, appealed to teachers to take good care of themselves as they discharged their official duties by observing all the health protocols outlined by both the Ghana Health Service and the Ghana Education Service.



Mr. Paul Kinsley Arthur, Headmaster of the Parkoso Senior High School, commended members of the Association for their support.



He said the teaching and non-teaching staff would benefit from the items to protect them from the virus.



Mr Arthur appealed to other individuals and groups in the municipality to emulate GNAT and support the schools to help prevent an outbreak on the campuses.





