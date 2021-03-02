General News of Tuesday, 2 March 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Coronavirus: Know the centres to go to for your vaccination shots

President Akufo-Addo was the first to take the jab of the COVID vaccine

Ghana has begun the roll-out of the vaccination of individuals with the AstraZeneca vaccine recently acquired from COVAX.



The vaccinations which begun with the first and second couple of the country, Akufo-Addo’s and Bawumia’s taking the jabs of the vaccine was to help allay fears and scepticism as well as assure the public about its safety.



Earlier today, former President John Dramani Mahama and his wife Lordina also made their way to the Police Hospital in Accra to take the jabs of the vaccine.



He encouraged the public to do same when it was their turn to do so, stressing that they should disregard the false rumours in circulation.



Additionally, some key public officials such as the Speaker of Parliament and Members of Parliament, the Chief Justice and Justices of the Superior Court of Judicature, the Chairperson and members of the Council of State, the Chief of Staff and senior officials at the Office of the President and prominent personalities and some eminent clergy, the National Chief Imam, the Asantehene, the Ga Mantse and some media practitioners are also expected to take the jab of the Coronavirus vaccine today.



The AstraZeneca vaccine doses, numbering 600,000 as the quantity in the first batch will be distributed in the country’s epicentres of the Coronavirus namely; Greater Accra, Western and Ashanti Regions.



Below is a list of areas in the Greater Accra Region designated for the COVID-19 vaccination as released by the Greater Accra Regional Directorate of the Ghana Health Service:



