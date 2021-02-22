Regional News of Monday, 22 February 2021

Source: Dan Adotey, Contributor

Coronavirus: King Welentsi III Foundation donates PPEs to Nungua Presby Primary School

The students of the Nungu Presby School were advised to adhere to all the COVID-19 safety protocols

King Welentsi III Foundation, a charity organization founded by the Paramount Chief of Nungua and president of Nungua Traditional Council King Prof. Odaifio Welentsi III has donated Personal Protective Equipment to Nungua Presby Primary school to help fight the coronavirus pandemic.



The items which were presented to the school by the executive director of the foundation, Mr. Eric Bortey Djenge include 225 pieces of tissue paper, 70 pieces of hand sanitizers, 10 gallons of liquid soaps, and 500 pieces of facemasks.



The Headmistress of the school Mrs. Doris Anim Minta who received the items on behalf of the school expressed their sincere gratitude to the Foundation and also acknowledged the support of the government.



The Executive Director, Mr. Eric Bortey Djenge together with other members of the King Welentsi III Foundation Mr. Peter Akai Anum and Mr. Ransford Asamoah Parker urged the students and staff of the school to adhere to all the safety procedures given by the World Health Organization in eradicating COVID-9.



Mr. Eric Bortey Djenge, the executive director of the foundation stressed that people should still observe social distancing even if they are wearing their face masks.



He said, "I have observed that people do not socially distance themselves because they are wearing their face mask and this is one cause leading to an increase in our case counts of infected persons and it is very important that we continue to educate and protect ourselves and these children".