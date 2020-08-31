General News of Monday, 31 August 2020

Source: Kasapa FM

Coronavirus: KIA’s new installation ahead of Tuesday resumption of flight

Kotoka International Airport (KIA). File photo

President Akufo-Addo on Sunday, August,30,2020 visited Kotoka International Airport to ascertain the facility’s readiness in the reopening of the Air borders.



Ghana’s Kotoka International airport(KIA) will be reopened on Tuesday, September 1, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo announced on Sunday, August,30,2020.



This comes after five months of shutdown as part of measures to slow the spread of COVID-19.



Meanwhile, the following measures have been taken and duly communicated to airlines wishing to resume flights to Ghana:



a) any passenger arriving in Ghana must be in possession of a negative COVID-19 PCR test result from an accredited laboratory in the country of origin. The test should have been done not more than seventy-two (72) hours before the scheduled departure from the country of origin. All airlines have been instructed to ensure compliance with this directive for all passengers wishing to travel to Ghana, and those airlines who fail in this regard will be duly sanctioned;



b) disembarking passengers must do so wearing face masks;



c) upon disembarking from the aeroplane, each passenger will undergo a mandatory COVID-19 test at the airport terminal, at a fee to be borne by the passenger. The test result will be available within thirty (30) minutes;



d) children under the ages of five (5) will not be required to undergo testing at the airport;



e) passengers, who test positive for COVID-19, will be handled by the health authorities for further clinical assessment and management; and



f) passengers, who test negative, can, thereupon, enter Ghana to go about their lawful activities, and will be advised to continue to observe COVID-19 safety precautions during their stay in Ghana.”



