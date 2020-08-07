General News of Friday, 7 August 2020

Source: Ghana Guardian

Coronavirus: John Kumah partners with Crown King Foundation to disinfect Ejisu constituency

Disinfection exercise being carried out

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate for the Ejisu Constituency in the Ashanti Region, Lawyer John Kumah, has partnered with the Crown King Foundation, an NGO to disinfect and fumigate the public places in the area.



The joint exercise which began on Thursday, August 6, and expected to end on 16th August 2020, is aimed at fighting against the spread of the novel coronavirus.



The mobile team at the beginning of the exercise fumigated all the mosques, churches in the area. The exercise continued to some selected schools as well as public gathering centers.



Lawyer John Ampontuah Kumah, who is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Program (NEIP), explained that the gesture was in response to the President’s call on all and sundry to support the fight against the pandemic.



He indicated that his outfit has done a lot in the area by educating the residents on the novel coronavirus. He said, nose masks, hand sanitizers, and veronica buckets among other Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), have already been distributed.



Mr. Kumah pleaded with the market women and traders in the constituency to continuously comply with the safety measures of the Coronavirus, adding that doing so will help protect them and their customers from contracting the virus.



He reiterated that Covid-19 is real, however, “we can live without getting infected if we observe the safety protocols that have been outlined for us by the health professionals,”.



“Let's wash our hands, practice social distancing and wear face/nose masks, at all times to reduce the risk of getting infected.”, he added.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.