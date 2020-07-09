Politics of Thursday, 9 July 2020

Coronavirus: It's your responsibility to protect yourself - Yaw Buaben Asamoa

Yaw Buaben Asamoa, Director of Communications

Communications Director for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and MP for Adenta Yaw Buaben Asamoa has advised that its incumbent on us the Ghanaians to protect ourselves by observing the various safety protocols to fight the deadly COVID-19 disease especially at various registration centers where the Electoral Commission is registering eligible voters ahead of this year elections,



According to the lawmaker, the rate at which the disease is spreading and the cases recorded on daily basis is very alarming and to be able to fight and defeat the virus we must adhere to various protocols outlined by the government.



Mr Buaben Asamoa speaking on ANOPA NKOMO show hosted by Kwame Tutu on Kingdom FM said: “The Electoral Commission has put measures in place to protect us at the various registration centers so we have to observe the various protocols to stop the virus from spreading”.



The NPP Communications Director, therefore, urged the Electoral Commission to start punishing people by sacking them from registration centers if they fail to adhere to the safety measures.



The EC early this week released a queue system to check social distancing after various emerged that there were no social distancing during phase one of the registration.





