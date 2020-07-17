General News of Friday, 17 July 2020

Coronavirus: It's dangerous to ask students to go home - Anyidoho

Koku Anyidoho, the CEO of Atta Mills Institute

Koku Anyidoho, the CEO of Atta Mills Institute has suggested that calls for schools to be shut down due to the spread of the coronavirus in some secondary schools are dangerous.



Commenting on calls made by parents and teacher unions and civil society organisations, he said it would be dangerous to ask students to go home since it could help spread the virus.



He indicated parents have the right to be apprehensive about the spread in some schools but the best option is for the government to quarantine all affected students and treat them before considering to let them go home.



Mr. Anyidoho said Ghanaians should not throw their hands in the despair and let their guards down but learn to live with the virus, stay safe and protect themselves.



He said the World Health Organization (WHO) has admonished countries to learn to live with the virus because it will stay with us for five more years.



He asked for Ghanaians to look at the issue not from an emotional point of view because it is a delicate matter.



When asked whether he agrees with the position taken by the NDC, he declined to comment saying his position represents that of the Atta Mills Institute.



He said from the point of view of the Atta Mills Institute do we want to amputate our education sector because of COVID-19?



He stressed he would be the last person to play politics with covid-19.



He said just I hated the way people played politics late Mills’ health, I would entertain such acts.









