Coronavirus: ‘It appears that we are letting our guard down’ – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has expressed concern over the rise in daily infections of COVID-19 in the country.

In his 19th coronavirus address to the nation, the President said: “Our observation, however, is that the reduction in compliance with the preventive protocols accounts for the increases in infections. Fellow Ghanaians, it appears that we are letting our guard down. Now more than ever we have to adhere to mask-wearing, handwashing, use of sanitizers and social distancing protocols.”

He further indicated: “In order to help arrest this new threat of rising infections, [the] Government is going to reaffirm the steps that have served us well so far. We are enhancing the measures of tracing, testing and treatment, i.e. the 3Ts. In addition to this, we will continue to limit the importation of the virus, embark on the strategic, controlled easing of public gatherings, enhance public education and information, and continue to provide relief and support to individuals, families and businesses.”

Ghana observed only about three-weeks of lockdown in March and has since rested on its oars. There has been a lacklustre attitude to observing the COVID-19 protocols on the part of individuals, private organisations and Government institutions alike.

