Source: GNA

Coronavirus: Intervention Forum supports Awutu-Senya East Municipal Assembly

Intervention Forum (IF), a Non-Governmental Organisation has donated nose masks, hand sanitizers and COVID-19 campaign banners to the Environmental Health Unit and Persons with Disability (PWDs)in the Awutu-Senya East Municipal Assembly (ASEMA) at Kasoa in the Central Region.



Similar donations were made to PWDs, the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) and the Environmental Health Unit of Awutu Senya West District Assembly (ASWDA) at Awutu Breku in Central Region.



The gesture is to augment government’s efforts at stemming the spread of COVID-19 in the country.



Madam Nora Ollennu, Chief Executive Officer of IF, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) after the donation in Kasoa, said public institutions and civil society organisations had a critical role to play in the fight against the pandemic and called for support from all.



Alhaji Mohammed Avona Akape, Municipal Coordinating Director at ASEMA, who received the items on behalf of the Assembly expressed gratitude to IF for the gesture and noted that IF was involved in most of the Assembly’s activities especially sanitation.



He said recently IF organised training programmes for the Assembly staff and the public; stating that “we want to encourage them to continue to do the good work, at the end of the day, the Assembly work demands that a lot of people come on board”.



Mr George Yaw Kyei, Chairman of PWDs at ASEMA also told the GNA that PWDs were among the vulnerable persons that were affected by the pandemic, explained that deaf and blind had challenges accessing information on COVID-19 safety protocols.



Mr Kyei, who expressed gratitude to IF, therefore, called on other benevolent individuals and institutions to help minimise the impact of the pandemic on PWDs through similar donations.

