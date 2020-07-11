General News of Saturday, 11 July 2020

Coronavirus: Infections very alarming; gov't is chasing after the wind - UG Head of Psychology

Head of Psychology at the University of Ghana, Professor Joseph Osafo has called on government to take strict measures to protect the people of Ghana against the outbreak of COVID-19.



Ghana’s coronavirus case count now stands at 23,463 after 641 new cases were recorded.



The number of recoveries has also risen to 18,622 with 4,717 active cases and 129 death count.



Some students of the Accra Girls' SHS and other medical professionals as well as Ministers of State have contracted the disease.



Recently, Education Minister Matthew Opoku Prempeh contracted the disease and has fully recovered but Senior Minister Yaw Osafo Maafo who has also got infected is still under medical treatment.



Days ago, a student of the KNUST SHS was abandoned by the teachers amidst fears he has contracted the disease and despite efforts by his colleague students to save him, he died; hence stirring protest among the students on campus.



Looking at the alarming rate of the coronavirus pandemic, Prof. Joseph Osafo on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo' advised the government not to glory in the fact there are more COVID-19 recoveries but rather safeguard the citizenry by strictly enforcing the protocols and further asked the government to intervene in the students situation.



"If you keep on increasing the number of infected persons only for them to recover, to me, it's a chase after wind because you're incurring cost. The money you are using to take care of the patients till they recover could be used for something else. So, prevention is better than cure."



