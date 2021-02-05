General News of Friday, 5 February 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Coronavirus: Infected MPs to be barred from parliament – Leadership

File photo of a parliamentary sitting

Infected Members of Parliament who fail to isolate and treat themselves will be barred from the premises of the legislature from Monday, February 8.



This is according to a Joy News reporter who said he had spoken to leadership of the house on enforcement of coronavirus isolation protocols.



“They (the MPs) have from now till Friday to do the needful, that is to stay home and treat yourself. From Monday they (the leadership) have instructed the marshal and the security agencies of parliament that they do not even have access to the precincts of parliament.



“Meaning their vehicles will not be allowed into the parliament compound,” Joseph Opoku Gakpo said.



As at February 4, the Speaker of Parliament disclosed that 15 lawmakers had contracted coronavirus along with over 50 parliamentary staff.



MPs across the aisle have expressed concerns about colleagues who have attended to the house despite knowing their positive status.



For Builsa South MP, Clement Apaak, the house should close temporarily and have all MPs test and isolate before resuming work.



Speaker Bagbin also announced yesterday that the house will sit twice from next week.