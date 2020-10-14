General News of Wednesday, 14 October 2020

Coronavirus: Govt retrieves 25 of 50 cars donated to NCCE for sensitization

Government in June donated 50 pickup trucks to the NCCE

The government of Ghana citing other urgent national assignments have asked the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) to return 25 out of some 50 vehicles it received to boost its COVID-19 public sensitization exercise.



The government in June this year donated 50 Isuzu pickup trucks to the Commission to embark on a COVID-19 Safety Campaign.



Addressing the media on the COVID-19 pandemic and other related matters, the Chairperson of NCCE, Josephine Nkrumah said: “the reason that was assigned to this [directive] was that the cars were needed for other urgent national assignments”.



“There are other activities which are competing with what we are doing,” she said.



She, however, added that despite the shortfall, the Commission will “continue to do the best we can, given the logistics that we have”.



She urged political party leaderships to, in their campaign activities, adopt measures that will reduce the spread of COVID-19.



According to Madam Nkrumah, low level of compliance to health safety measures could likely derail the successes achieved in managing the pandemic and, therefore, tasked politicians to “conduct themselves in a manner that doesn’t raise the frenzy that we are seeing”.



“In there lies our danger and in there we want to speak to these political actors; be measured. Be more circumspect in where you go and use every platform as a responsible aspiring leader to speak to Ghanaians about the safety protocols.” She added.



According to current data on the Ghana Health Service COVID-19 website, the country has recorded 47,126 total cases out of which 46,469 have recovered. 310 of the cases, however, have resulted in deaths while 347 cases are active.

