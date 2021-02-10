General News of Wednesday, 10 February 2021

Source: Atinka Online

Coronavirus: Govt has started training vaccinators - Kwaku Agyeman-Manu

Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, Health Minister

The Minister Designate for Health, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, says the government has begun the training of vaccinators to administer the COVID-19 vaccines when they arrive.



Kwaku Agyeman-Manu revealed this during his vetting by the appointment committee of Parliament.



This development comes after the President of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo announced that the earliest vaccine for COVID-19 will be in the country by March.



Akufo-Addo said this while speaking to Ghanaians in the 23rd COVID-19 update address on Sunday 31st January 2021.



The statement by the President follows a surge in Ghana’s coronavirus cases.



He assured Ghanaians that the vaccine will only be one that has been tried and tested by the appropriate health authorities.



Commenting on the covid-19 during his vetting on Wednesday, February 10 2021, The Minister Designate for Heath, Kwaku Agyeman Manu, said government has started training people so that when the country receives the stock of vaccines, work can start immediately.



“When we started drawing the COVID-19 vaccination strategy, we decided not to reinvent the wheel. We have started training people so that when we receive the stock of vaccines, we can start working. The first batch of COVID-19 vaccines we are getting are the Astrazeneca vaccines, which we currently have the infrastructure to store. We currently don’t have the infrastructure to store the vaccines that need very cold conditions”, he told the appointment committee.



Ghana has recorded 675 new cases of the coronavirus pandemic, bringing the total number of active cases to 6,938.



The death toll is pegged at 482.