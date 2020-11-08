General News of Sunday, 8 November 2020

Coronavirus: Govt extends incentives for health workers till December

play videoIncentives for health workers has been extended to the end of the year

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said, the incentive packages for health workers has been extended to the end of the year [December 2020].



He made this known during his 19th televised address on measures taken by the government to stop the spread of Coronavirus in Ghana.



To this, the health workers are not required to pay income taxes for the month of October, November and December.



“I am happy to announce that the incentive package for health workers has been extended to the end of the year. Again, all frontline health workers as defined by the Ministry of Health will continue to receive their additional allowance of 50 per cent of their basic salary for the month of October, November and December,” Akufo-Addo said.



The President first announced the three-month tax holiday for the health workers at the beginning of April 2020.



During his 13th address to the nation, Akufo-Addo said, “I know the implementation of this directive for the months of April, May, and June has been fraught with some challenges, caused, mainly, by the protracted discussions over the definition of who qualifies as “frontline health workers” in this context. I have, however, been assured that they have now been resolved, and payments will be effected from the end of June. I should reiterate that the insurance package for health workers is still in place.”



The incentives, according to the President form part of the government’s commitment to ensuring that health workers are supported as they deliver essential services to the populace especially amidst the outbreak of Coronavirus.



“This is, in part, due to the immense dedication and hard work being exhibited by our healthcare workers, who continue to care for those affected by the virus, and for the sick in general,” he stressed.



