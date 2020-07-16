General News of Thursday, 16 July 2020

Source: GNA

Coronavirus: Government to commence second phase of national disinfection exercise

Team preparing for a disinfection exercise

To ensure sanity at public places amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Government will commence the second phase of the national disinfection, fumigation and cleaning exercise from Sunday July 19, to Saturday August 1, 2020.



Places to be disinfected include markets, lorry parks, and public toilets in all the 16 regions across the country.



This was in a statement signed by Hajia Alima Mahama, the Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra on Thursday.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, in the wake of the covid-19 outbreak, directed the Ministry of Local Government to coordinate with Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) to enhance hygiene at markets, lorry parks and other public places to contain the spread of the virus.



The first phase of the exercise was undertaken along public education and sensitisation of market women on the virus between March and April, 2020.



The statement, therefore, urged all Regional Coordinating Councils to ensure compliance with the directive by the MMDAs in their respective regions.





