General News of Thursday, 28 January 2021

Coronavirus: Government makes walk-in request testing free

Only travellers will be asked to pay for COVID-19 testing at public laboratories

The Ministry of Health has announced that Public health laboratories conducting COVID-19 testing are to conduct walk-in requests such as ill-health, contact tracing and exposure for free.



In a statement signed by its Chief Director and dated Wednesday, January 27, 2021, the Ghana Health Service has mandated that only travellers are to pay for COVID-19 testing at Public health laboratories.



The statement sighted by GhanaWeb comes on the back of a rapid increase in recorded cases in the country over the last few days.



Ghana currently has 3,813 active cases most of which were recorded in very recent days.



