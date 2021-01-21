General News of Thursday, 21 January 2021

Source: Happy 98.9FM

Coronavirus: Government has started paying out our insurance packages – GRNMA

The Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA) has revealed that the government has upheld its promise of paying insurance packages to health personnel infected by the COVID-19 pandemic in the line of duty.



The association noted that at the close of July, 2020, about eight hundred and forty (840) Nurses and Midwives had died from the COVID-19 with others also suffering complications from the virus.



The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the GRNMA, Joseph Krampah made this known in an interview with Samuel Eshun, host of the Happy Morning Show aired on e.TV Ghana and Happy 98.9 FM.



“It has come to my attention that government has started paying the insurance packages it promised healthcare workers after the COVID-19 pandemic hit us”, he said.



According to him, about 50 families have received their insurance packages ranging from GHC10,000 for those suffering health complications to GHC350,000 for families with their relatives dying from the virus.







He however added that the payment of these insurance benefits were not as fast as expected and urged the government to disburse these payments much faster.



“We want the gov’t to make these payment quicker and if that is done, it can motivate our members further”, Joseph Krampah stated.



The health professional applauded the government for including all personnel in the insurance cover.

“The insurance does not cover only those working at the COVID-19 centers but every health professional who contracts the virus in the line of duty”.



In a nationwide broadcast on 5 April 2020, Ghana’s President Akufo-Addo addressed the nation on the progress made in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.



During his address he disclosed some incentives the Government had for frontline health workers which included;



Exemption from the payment of tax on their employment emoluments for a three-month period commencing from April 2020 which was extended further after April.



A daily allowance of GHC150 payable to those undertaking contact tracing.



Additional allowance of 50% of their basic salary per month for a four-month period commencing from March 2020.



Insurance package, with an assured sum of GHS350,000 .