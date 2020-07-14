General News of Tuesday, 14 July 2020

Source: Peace FM

Coronavirus: Government has been very honest with Ghanaians – Sammi Awuku

National Organizer of the New Patriotic Party, Sammi Awuku

The National Organizer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Sammi Awuku has commended the Akufo-Addo administration and health authorities for their effort to safeguard Ghanaians against coronavirus.



Sammi Awuku, speaking on UTV late News, noted that President Nana Akufo-Addo has been honest with Ghanaians in the fight against the pandemic disease.



“This government has been an honest government in the fight against coronavirus and we still continue to ensure that we keep the country safe amidst the pandemic. From the first day that the country was hit by the virus, President Akufo-Addo has not rested...We also made sure to reduce light and water bill to ease the burdens of the people, nurses and doctors’ allowances have been increased to motivate frontline workers to keep fighting for Ghana".



"There have been free distribution of nose masks and all that. All these things have been possible because it has taken someone to think outside the box to allow us to enjoy all this benefit“.



He also urged Ghanaians not to trivialize the efforts of government and health officials for risking their lives for Ghana.













Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.