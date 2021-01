General News of Sunday, 31 January 2021

Coronavirus: Government bans funerals, weddings, concerts, parties until further notice

President Akufo-Addo has reintroduced restrictions funerals, weddings, concerts, theatrical performances, and parties until further notice.



In his 23rd address to the nation, Akufo-Addo said public gatherings of such nature should not exceed 25 people.



